Hamilton looking forward to reading Abu Dhabi report

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Lewis Hamilton is eagerly awaiting the FIA’s report into the controversial end to the 2021 season at the Abu Dhabi finale.

The motorsport overlord is set to release the report in mid-March and Hamilton is clearly anticipating that its contents may vindicate his feelings and his loss of trust in F1 authorities.

“Trust can be lost in the blink of an eye, to earn trust it’s something that is built over a long period of time,” the Brit told an online press conference, as per gpblog.com.

“I’m excited to see the results of that report, hopefully everyone will see it and have a better understanding of everything. Ultimately, it’s down to understanding where we’ve been so we can move forward in a positive light.”

In the fallout from the safety car incident at Abu Dhabi, embattled race director Michael Masi has been let go from the role. Hamilton saw the move a “the first step” but wants more action to be taken.

“Whilst I didn’t see that coming, as I said the announcement yesterday, is perhaps the first step of that but it doesn’t change anything just yet,” continued the seven-time champion.

“We have to see the action, and I think it will take some time. I’m not focused on that area at the moment, just putting every ounce of my energy and time into making sure I’m the best you’ve ever seen.”

Hamilton will race alongside new Mercedes teammate George Russell when the 2022 season gets underway on 20 March in Bahrain.