Ex-France scrum-half Mignoni to return to struggling Toulon

MARSEILLE, France, Feb 16 – Former France scrum-half Pierre Mignoni will return to Toulon next season as director of rugby, the Top 14 strugglers’ president Bernard Lemaitre said on Wednesday.

Mignoni, 44, was in charge of the backs as Toulon won three European Cups in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and will leave his role at Lyon at the end of the campaign to work alongside head coach Franck Azema.

“We have reached an agreement of four years with Pierre and extended Franck’s contract for the same length,” Lemaitre told reporters.

Former Clermont boss Azema took over from Patrice Collazo in October but has won just three league games with Toulon sitting in the relegation play-off spot.

“When the president asked me my opinion on the opportunity of welcoming Pierre, I was very enthusiastic,” Azema said.

“I get along very well with Pierre and I’m sure that we can do good work together,” he added.

Lemaitre also confirmed reports from the weekend that France fly-half Louis Carbonel, who came through the club’s academy, will join South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth in leaving at the end of the season.

Carbonel, 23, made the last of his five Test appearances in July and has signed a three-year deal with Montpellier.

This Saturday, Azema’s side host Perpignan who are two points above them in the table.

Alongside Carbonel and Etzebeth, Toulon’s squad also includes the Springbok second row’s fellow Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Jiuta Wainiqolo and France captain Charles Ollivon.