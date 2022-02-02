Kipchoge to battle Lewandowski, Verstappen for Laureus Award

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – World’s greatest of all-time marathoner Eliud Kipchoge will battle it out for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award with global superstars that includes Bayern Munich scoring machine Robert Lewandowski.

Others in the six-man shortlist are 2021 Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, tennis star Novak Djokovic, American footballer Tom Brady and swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

This is the third time that Kipchoge has been nominated after making the shortlist in 2019 as well as in 2020 and will be hoping to finally grasp the prestigious world gong.

In 2021, Kipchoge became the third man in history to win a back-to-back Olympic Gold men’s marathon after running a commanding race at the Tokyo 2020 Games.