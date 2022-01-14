Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NOC-K officials from L-R Francis Mutuku (SG), president Paul Tergat, CS Amina, 2nd Deputy Waithaka Kioni and treasurer Eliud Kariuki.

Sports

Govt assures NOC-K support as Team Kenya set for early preps ahead of Commonwealth Games

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Ahead of the busy sporting calendar this year, the government has committed to financially support Team Kenya as the country prepares to compete in the Commonwealth Games in July.

This was affirmed by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Friday after having a consultative meeting with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) officials following their re-election.

The officials led by it’s chief, Paul Tergat, presented their program for the next Olympic cycle to the Cabinet Secretary, who directed all training and pre-qualifiers for the Games start with immediate effect.

Apart from the Commonwealth Games, there will also be the Africa Youth Games and the World Athletics Championships among others.

“This year is going to be a busy year, especially for young athletes. Last year we had the Olympics where we were the top nation in Africa with an amazing bevy of medals and hosted the World U20 Athletics event. We also hosted the Continental Tour and the World Safari Rally which was voted the best in 2021,” CS Amina said.

“I congratulate the office for re-election led by President Dr. Paul Tergat, who has worked with me and the Ministry over the past four years. We have shared the same vision; the new term comes with a new mandate. It is quite clear the team has the confidence of the sports fraternity,” the CS added.

NOC-K Deputy president Waithaka Kioni (L) and Secretary General Francis Mutuku (R) during the consultative meeting with CS Amina

Amina said that lessons from Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be key to ensure NOC-K builds on good performance and improve on areas Kenya had challenges.

The Cabinet Secretary also took note of some of the sports transformation agenda this year which the NOC-K Executive Board has developed under an elaborate strategic direction that will drive the delivery of key programs.

“There will also be Africa Youth Games which will also be qualifiers for Youth Olympics. We have Continental Tour; a couple of marathons and the rally is also coming in June so it’s a really packed year. We have proven to be collaborative and so this meeting is very paramount,’’ Amina said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
NOC-K treasure Eliud Kariuki

Tergat said; “Going forward we want to ensure each federation will do it’s best not only to participate but also win medals and propel the sports fraternity even into higher ranks.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom with the African Youth Games scheduled for August 29 to September 7 in Egypt.

The NOC-K Executive was represented by the president, Dr. Paul Tergat, 2nd Deputy president Waithaka Kioni, Secretary General Francis Mutuku and Treasurer Eliud Kariuki.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved