Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Erling Haaland celebrates his second goal for Dortmund on Wednesday

Football

Bayern president rules out signing Dortmund star Haaland

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Dec 19Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer on Sunday ruled out bidding for Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and hopes record-breaking forward Robert Lewandowski finishes his career with the Bavarian giants.

Hainer told broadcaster Sport1 that FC Bayern will not sign Haaland “because we have Robert Lewandowski”.

The Poland striker, 34 next August, has a Bayern contract until 2023 and Hainer has “told him often enough” that club officials hold him in “high esteem”.

Haaland, 21, is under contract at Dortmund until 2024, but could leave in 2022 when a release clause in his contract, reportedly for around 80 million euros ($90 million), becomes active.

The Norwegian has scored 76 goals in 75 Dortmund games since January 2020 and is regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football.

Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, recently said there is a “great chance that Erling will leave” at the end of the season, naming Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City as possible destinations.

But Hainer has made it clear Bayern are extremely happy with Lewandowski, who joined on a free transfer from Dortmund in 2014.

Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s top scorer this season with 19 goals and has netted 324 times in 354 Bayern appearances.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He scored in Friday’s 4-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg to set a new record of 43 Bundesliga goals in a calendar year.

It was the second time this year he has broken a long-standing record set by Bayern legend Gerd Mueller after Lewandowski finished the 2020/21 season with a new record of 41 league goals.

“We are so happy to have him because he is an absolute guarantee of goals – the world’s best striker,” Hainer told German daily Bild.

“I would be happy if he finished his career with us.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved