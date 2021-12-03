Connect with us

Ferdinand Omanyala with the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai. Photo/NATIONAL POLICE SERVICE-KENYA TWITTER

Athletics

Africa’s fastest man Omanyala captured by National Police Service

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kenya’s sensational sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has joined the National Police Service where he will represent the discipline force side in future events.

National Police Service announced on its official twitter handle where Omanyala was pictured with the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

“Voila! Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa, Africa’s 100m record holder and Kenya’s sensational sprinter has joined the National Police Service. The 25-year-old athlete has taken up a new role that will see him represent the National Police Service and the country in future track events,” National Police Service twitted.

Omanyala breaks National Record

Omanyala has a blistering season, smashing the African 100m record and setting a new time of 9.77 that he set in Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium at the Kip Keino Continental Tour.

The fasted man in the continent also reached the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, being the first Kenyan man to achieve the feat.

Ferdinand Omanyala now joins a pool of other elite athletes in the National Police Service including the likes of David Rudisha, Joshua Kamworor, Vivian Cheruiyot, Julius Yego and the legendary Ezekiel Kemboi among others.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Omanyala thanked the National Police Service and the Government for supporting talent and he promised to repay this kindness with success in the track events.

“It is an honour to serve the National Police Service and I promise to give my best as an athlete. I also understand that there is life after sprinting,” Omanyala said.

The Inspector General of Police urged Omanyala to maintain his sporting discipline for him to utilise his full potential and at same time deliver on his new role as a Police athlete.

“I wish you well in the service for your country,” Mutyambai said as he invited him for some official briefing.

