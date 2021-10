NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Tournament Most Valuable Player Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno and Johnstone Olindi grounded once each as Kenya’s main team Shujaa beat Germany 12-5 to clinch the 2021 Safari 7s title, as holders Morans finished third after beating Red Wailers.

It was perfect revenge for Shujaa who had lost 14-12 to the Germans when they met in the group phase of the competition on the opening day, Saturday.

-More to follow