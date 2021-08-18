Kenya’s mixed relay team disqualified at World U20

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Kenya’s hopes of a medal in the 4x400m mixed relays event at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships have been dashed after the team was disqualified in the second heat for lane infringement.

Elkanah Kiprotich had battled to see Kenya finish second behind Nigeria with a powered run in the anchor leg and were assured of a place in the final.

However, a review by the Hawk Eye cameras penalised and disqualified the Kenyan team for lane infringement.

Kenya’s team also had Sylvia Chelangat, Loice Morara and Kennedy Kimeu.