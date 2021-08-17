Connect with us

Wolfsburg have been thrown out of the German Cup after their head coach Mark van Bommel made one substitution more than is allowed during a first-round tie

Football

Wolfsburg thrown out of German Cup over subs mix up

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Aug 17Bundesliga club Wolfsburg have been thrown out of the German Cup after their new coach Mark van Bommel made one more substitution than the rules allow during their first-round win.

The mistake happened when Wolfsburg’s cup tie at fourth-tier minnows Preussen Muenster on August 8 went to extra-time, during which Van Bommel made a sixth substitution. Competition rules allow only five changes.

It was an embarrassing mistake for the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder during his first competitive game in charge of the Wolves, who have qualified for the Champions League.

Wolfsburgwon 3-1 at Muenster after extra time, but the hosts appealed to the German Football Association (DFB) when they realised the visitors’ mistake.

As a result, Munster’s name will go into the draw on August 29 for the second round after the DFB disqualified Wolfsburg on Monday night, and awarded Muenster a 2-0 win, following a five-hour hearing.

“This is the most bitter decision you can make. We had no room for manoeuvre,” said Stephan Oberholz, deputy chairman of the DFB sports court in Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg can appeal the decision and are looking at their legal options.

“We are disappointed and would have preferred a different outcome. We do not agree with the decision and will now examine legal action,” said Wolfsburg’s managing director Dr. Tim Schumacher.

Football
