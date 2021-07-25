Connect with us

KCB thrash Kariobangi Sharks to move to within a point of leaders Tusker

Timothy Olobulu

THIKA, Kenya, Jul 25 – KCB thrashed Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to within a point of BetKing Premier League leaders Tusker FC, enhancing their title credentials.

With the brewers having dropped points in their 1-1 draw with Mathare United last Tuesday, onus was on KCB to squeeze the gap and they did so with an assured performance.

Samwel Mwangi broke the deadlock in the fifth minute before quickfire second half goals from Baraka Badi and Mike Oduor’s brilliant strike earned them maximum points in Thika.

-More to follow

In this article:
