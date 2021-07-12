Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

England fans outside Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Sports

Violent scenes as ticketless England fans breach Wembley for Euro final

Published

England fans outside Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final © AFP / Niklas HALLE’N

London (AFP), Jul 11 – A “small number” of fans were able to force their way into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, London police said, amid scenes of violent disorder in the British capital ahead of the historic game.

“Earlier this afternoon there was a breach of security at Wembley Stadium, which resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“Officers worked closely with security officials to prevent any further breaches.

“We will also support action by Wembley Stadium officials to identify those without tickets and eject them.”

A Wembley spokesperson added stadium stewards and security were working to remove the intruders.

“Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected,” the spokesperson said.

Security staff were seen “rugby tackling people to the ground” inside the venue, a witness told Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency.

At one point during the first half around 300 people were trying to get through, the witness reported to PA, with some supporters’ tickets checked at half-time.

Meanwhile, footage posted to social media appeared to show scenes of violence on concourses within the stadium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In one video lasting nearly a minute and a half, a large throng of men can be seen fighting — throwing punches and kicks, some targeting people lying on the ground — as just a couple of stewards attempt to intervene.

– Ugly scenes –

The breach came as hundreds of ticketless fans tried to storm Wembley’s outer gates in a bid to gain entry to England’s contest against Italy.

Footage posted on social media showed supporters battling to get past lines of stewards and police as the atmosphere turned ugly in the hours before kick-off.

Some fans shown in the videos appeared to get past the fences and towards the venue. However, Wembley officials and police had earlier insisted there was no breach of stadium security and no ticketless fans had entered the actual ground.

The mood outside Wembley and in central London grew increasingly febrile well before the 1900 GMT kick-off as thousands of fans gathered on Olympic Way.

Some drunken fans were throwing beer cans and bottles as well as traffic cones, with red flares and fireworks set off.

Social distancing was ignored as maskless supporters congregated in large groups on the concrete approach to the stadium.

Meanwhile in Trafalgar Square in the city centre, a group of England fans tried to storm into a fan zone for 1,500 supporters who had won tickets in an online ballot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police said they were on-site to defuse the situation.

England has been gripped by Euro fever since Gareth Southgate’s side booked the country’s first major final appearance for 55 years.

The Three Lions are aiming to win a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, the final capacity at Wembley has been limited to 67,500, with around 7,500 seats reserved for Italy fans.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved