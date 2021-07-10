Kapaito stretches further away in golden boot hunt, Mathare in relegation nightmare

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Eric Kapaito stretched his lead on top of the Golden Boot charts after scoring in Kariobangi Sharks’ 3-0 victory over Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka Complex on Saturday evening.

Kapaito scored from the penalty spot for his 19th goal of the season and is now just one shy of his target of 20 goals this season. Elvis Rupia, the closest challenger to the crown is on 14 goals.

Meanwhile, Mathare United conceded two goals in the final two minutes of the game as they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz in Nakuru.

In the early kick off, Ulinzi Stars lost their third consecutive match after losing 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars.

In Nairobi, Sharks who had started the second leg poorly had sought to continue in their new found form and they had a perfect start when Michael Apudo handled the ball inside the box in the fifth minute.

Kapaito stepped up to score his 19th of the season. Kariobangi Sharks wingback James Mazembe dribbles the ball past Posta Rangers’ Eliud Lokuwam during their BetKing Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex on July 10, 2021.

Sharks continued to show dominance and midfielder Patillah Omotto helped himself to a brace, scoring the second a minute to half time.

Posta were more adventurous in the second half, but couldn’t get a goal to bring them back into the game. They would ship in the third, Kapaito completing his brace late in added time as Sharks picked up a healthy victory.

In Nakuru, Mathare United had come from two goals down to lead Homeboyz 2-1 in the second half. Shami Kibwana’s tap into an empty net had given Homeboyz the lead in the ninth minute of the game, a lead they guarded till half time.

But upon resumption, Mathare had other ideas as they fought to get back into the game. John Mwangi grabbed a brace within seven minutes, scoring the leveler in the 57th minute before shooting his side ahead in the 64th.

However, the slum boys could not hold on to the lead till the end. Moses Mudavadi drew Homeboyz level in the 81st minute before Kibwana added his second in the first minute of added time and Stephen Etyang completed the victory at the stroke of fulltime.

In the early kick off, Nicholas Kipkurui and Bolton Omwenga scored in the first 10 minutes of the game as City Stars rose to sixth in the standings with their third win in five games.