Athletics Kenya names team of 43 for World Under-20 Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 03 – After a rigoruous three-day trial period, Athletics Kenya has selected a team of 34 athletes ahead of the World Under-20 Championship which will be held at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in August.

AK named a team of 24 men and 19 women as Kenya looks to successfully defend the title they won in Tampere, Finland, three years ago.

“We have selected a very strong team and we are confident that we have what it takes to successfully defend the title. We have had a great event at the trials and this has given us an opportunity to see what we need to do in the competition in terms of technical and organization,” Athletics Kenya Head of Youth development Barnaba Korir said after the trials.

The team is expected to report to training on July 15 while they will enter a bubble camp at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani once the team to the Olympics leaves.

Team Kenya

Men:

High jump – Sid Markurs

Discus: Titus Kiptoo

Long Jump: Dennis Maina

Shot put: Dominic Kiprotich

Javelin: Wilson Letungei

10,000m walk: Herritone Wanyonyi

100m: Sylvester Simiyu

110m Hurdles: Patrick Muindi

200m: Jonathan Muasya

400m Hurdles: Peter Kithome, Allocius Kipngetich

400m: Elkanah Kiprotich, Edwin Kipyego, Kennedy Kimeu

800m: Noah Kibet, Emmanuel Wanyonyi

1500m: Vincent Keter, Emmanuel Kemama

3000m: Bernard Kibet, Daniel Kinyanjui

3,000m steeplechase: Simon Kiprop, Amos Serem

5,000m: Levi Kibet, Benson Kiplangat

Women:

High jump: Zeddy Chesire

Long Jump: Zeddy Chesire

Discus: Linda Kageha

Javelin: Martha Musai

Shot put: Maureen Milka

Triple Jump: Fatuma Winnie

10,000m walk: Margaret Gati

100m hurdles: Agnes Ngumbi

100m: Mary Chebet

200m: Loice Morara

400m hurdles: Agnes Ngumbi

400m: Sylvia Chelangat

800m: Sheila Chepkosgei, Brenda Chebet

1500m: Purity Chepkurui, Winnie Jemutai

3,000m: Theresia Muthoni, Zena Jemutai

3,000m steeplechase: Jackline Chepkoech, Faith Cherotich

5,000m: Maurine Cherotich, Zena Jemutai