Athletics Kenya names team of 43 for World Under-20 Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 03 – After a rigoruous three-day trial period, Athletics Kenya has selected a team of 34 athletes ahead of the World Under-20 Championship which will be held at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in August.
AK named a team of 24 men and 19 women as Kenya looks to successfully defend the title they won in Tampere, Finland, three years ago.
“We have selected a very strong team and we are confident that we have what it takes to successfully defend the title. We have had a great event at the trials and this has given us an opportunity to see what we need to do in the competition in terms of technical and organization,” Athletics Kenya Head of Youth development Barnaba Korir said after the trials.
The team is expected to report to training on July 15 while they will enter a bubble camp at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani once the team to the Olympics leaves.
Team Kenya
Men:
High jump – Sid Markurs
Discus: Titus Kiptoo
Long Jump: Dennis Maina
Shot put: Dominic Kiprotich
Javelin: Wilson Letungei
10,000m walk: Herritone Wanyonyi
100m: Sylvester Simiyu
110m Hurdles: Patrick Muindi
200m: Jonathan Muasya
400m Hurdles: Peter Kithome, Allocius Kipngetich
400m: Elkanah Kiprotich, Edwin Kipyego, Kennedy Kimeu
800m: Noah Kibet, Emmanuel Wanyonyi
1500m: Vincent Keter, Emmanuel Kemama
3000m: Bernard Kibet, Daniel Kinyanjui
3,000m steeplechase: Simon Kiprop, Amos Serem
5,000m: Levi Kibet, Benson Kiplangat
Women:
High jump: Zeddy Chesire
Long Jump: Zeddy Chesire
Discus: Linda Kageha
Javelin: Martha Musai
Shot put: Maureen Milka
Triple Jump: Fatuma Winnie
10,000m walk: Margaret Gati
100m hurdles: Agnes Ngumbi
100m: Mary Chebet
200m: Loice Morara
400m hurdles: Agnes Ngumbi
400m: Sylvia Chelangat
800m: Sheila Chepkosgei, Brenda Chebet
1500m: Purity Chepkurui, Winnie Jemutai
3,000m: Theresia Muthoni, Zena Jemutai
3,000m steeplechase: Jackline Chepkoech, Faith Cherotich
5,000m: Maurine Cherotich, Zena Jemutai