Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Amina Mohamed with NOCK VP Shadrack Maluki and Sec Gen Francis Mutuku

Headlines

NOCK, Ministry of Sports sign MoU towards Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage have signed a Memorandum of Understanding towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The MOU sets the cooperation and collaboration between the National Olympics body and the Ministry, ensuring that there are smooth, well-defined roles by the two institutions with the view to deliver successful Kenyan athletes’ participation in the Games.

The Government, through the Ministry has fully funded the preparations, including the Qualifications process and eventual participation of Team Kenya at the prestigious quadrennial global sports extravaganza in Tokyo that will run from July 23rd to August 8, 2021.

  • CS Amina Mohamed during the signing ceremony

“This is being done as part of the promise we made when we moved into the Ministry, that we are going to make all our processes, systems and all structure put in place, transparent & collaborative, and to make sure that there is a clarity of roles,’’ said Sports CS Amina Mohamed during the ceremony held at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

“The standards have been set and I want to thank CS Amb. Amina and PS Mr. Joe Okudo for not only showing but also leading the way with professionalism,” assuring good results, NOC-K 1st vice-President Shadrack Maluki says.

The ceremony that was done on the sidelines of the just concluded Athletics National Olympics trials at Kasarani was witnessed by CS Amina, the Principal Secretary, State Department of Sports, Joe Okudo as well as Executive Members from NOCK.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved