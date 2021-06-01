Connect with us

Patrick Matasi's car after the accident. PHOTO/Courtesy

Football

Stars keeper Matasi, family injured in freak Lessos accident

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, his son, wife and two brothers in law were this afternoon injured in a freak accident in Lessos on the Nakuru Kapsabet Highway as they were en-route to Nairobi from Kakamega.

The four adults and Matasi’s son were treated at the Kapsabet District Hospital but have since been transferred to Kakamega.

The car they were travelling in rolled several times after a tyre burst, at around midday according to reports.

“They have suffered some serious injuries. Matasi has injuries on the face and has had stitches on a cut in the head. The wife has suffered a double fracture on her leg and the baby has also been injured in the hand. One of the brothers in law has also suffered injuries,” Millicent Lugalia, an aunt to Matasi’s wife who is with them in Kakamega said.

She added; “They did the initial treatment in Kapsabet where the wife’s fracture was put in a cast and Matasi’s cuts treated, but we requested that we be transferred to Kakamega because it is nearer home and also they could get better attention there.”

Matasi has just returned to the country from Ethiopia where he has been plying his trade with St. George and the season had just come to a close.

He was in Mumias on Sunday, cheering on his former side Tusker FC as they played Vihiga United in a BetKing Premier League match.

  • Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi with his former coach at Tusker FC Robert Matano in Mumias on Sunday, May 31, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

1 Comment

