This is not football – Harambee Stars skipper Wanyama lends voice as European Super League collapses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – As the European Super League came tumbling down like the tower of Babel on Tuesday night, Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama joined the growing calls from players all over the world to abandon the idea, saying that was not about football.

Players from all over Europe had voiced their strong opposition to have a European Super League with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson leading Premier League captains in opposing the move which included six EPL clubs.

And Wanyama, formerly with Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur and now with Major League Soccer (MLS) side CF Montreal also voiced his opposition.

“I am a bit shocked to see this because a lot of things happen like this and that’s not football. Football is not about greed. It’s about fans and now just about individuals. If we end up doing these things, it is not good for football,” Wanyama stated.

He adds; “Hopefully they can get their house in order and everything can get back in place and we continue in the normal way. Fans enjoy the game and that’s the thing we should look at and not put self interest and spoil the game. Football is a beautiful game so we have to respect that and let everything run normal.”

Twelve clubs had announced the plan to have a European Super League, akin to the UEFA Champions League with mega investments from a US based company financing the league.

However, the announcement was met with uproar from all quarters with serious objection to the plan with the involved clubs threatened with bans and expulsion by UEFA and FIFA.