Fancy an easter jogoo? Odibets can have you sorted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – With the Easter holidays around the corner and the recent lockdown announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta not giving much space to merry making, you could as well have your own jogoo and eat it.

Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has announced that it will be giving out 2,000 cockrels daily to lucky winners starting from April 2-5 in a competition dubbed ‘Shinda jogoo ya easter’.

Speaking during the launch of the promo, Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai said that the competition was launched in a bid to give back to the company’s loyal customers.

“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us all year round despite the hardships we’ve had to endure,” said Mungai.

Well, the winners will not receive an actual jogoo, but they will be boosted with a Sh1500 reward on their Odibets accounts that with signify the actual jogoo they have won. The jogoo ‘cash’ award can be withdrawn via Mpesa.

To participate, customers will be required to deposit and place a cash bet of at least Sh50 and above. Customers who will win are set to receive a confirmation message from OdiBets.

Early this year, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Ksh 105,000,000.

To take part and have a chance to win the jackpot, one must first register on the Odibets platform and have at least Ksh 95 in their account.

If one correctly predicts all the 17 match results, then you automatically become the lucky winner of the Ksh 105,000,000 Mega Jackpot.

