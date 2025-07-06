Chelsea’s Madueke agrees personal terms with Arsenal

LONDON, England, July 5, 2025 – Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke ahead of a possible move for the England international.

An agreement between the Premier League teams is yet to be reached but 23-year-old Madueke is believed to be open to moving across London should the clubs strike a deal.

Multiple sources are indicating that while there is yet to be a club-to-club agreement with regards to a transfer fee, there is a sense from all parties that a deal is possible.

Chelsea are understood to be aware of Arsenal’s interest in Madueke but the Gunners are still to make a formal approach for the attacker.

Madueke is currently part of Chelsea’s Club World Cup side and made a substitute appearance in their 2-1 quarter-final win against Palmeiras.

BBC Sport reported Arsenal’s interest in Madueke on Thursday, with the winger’s ability to operate on either flank a key factor in the north London side’s interest.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their creative options in the summer window with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze among the other options considered.

The financial outlay attached to an approach for Rodrygo has raised questions over whether the Gunners can execute a successful deal for the Brazil international, nevertheless the club have explored a swoop for the 24-year-old.

Eze, who has a release clause worth a total of £68m, is another player the club have a serious interest in.

Sources have indicated the Eagles will demand the full release fee but it remains to be seen whether their stance softens later in the window.