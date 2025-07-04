Rashford to return to Manchester United training on Monday - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premiership

Rashford to return to Manchester United training on Monday

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 4 – Marcus Rashford plans to return to Manchester United for the start of pre-season training on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 27-year-old England forward was exiled by manager Ruben Amorim in December and spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa.

United, who value Rashford at £40m, have not received any bids.

Amorim said in February he “couldn’t get Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it”.

Sources close to Rashford said in April he was unlikely to play under Amorim again.

Rashford said last month he would like to play alongside forward Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

United’s pre-season training starts on Monday, and sources close to Rashford have said he has no problem with returning.

The club’s first pre-season friendly is against Leeds on 19 July in Stockholm before they go to the US for the Premier League Summer Series friendlies.

Rashford has spent 20 years at United, scoring 138 goals in 426 senior games.

He made 17 appearances for Villa, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020