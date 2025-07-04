Rashford to return to Manchester United training on Monday

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 4 – Marcus Rashford plans to return to Manchester United for the start of pre-season training on Monday.

The 27-year-old England forward was exiled by manager Ruben Amorim in December and spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa.

United, who value Rashford at £40m, have not received any bids.

Amorim said in February he “couldn’t get Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it”.

Sources close to Rashford said in April he was unlikely to play under Amorim again.

Rashford said last month he would like to play alongside forward Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

United’s pre-season training starts on Monday, and sources close to Rashford have said he has no problem with returning.

The club’s first pre-season friendly is against Leeds on 19 July in Stockholm before they go to the US for the Premier League Summer Series friendlies.

Rashford has spent 20 years at United, scoring 138 goals in 426 senior games.

He made 17 appearances for Villa, scoring four goals and providing six assists.