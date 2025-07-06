Murkomen earns first win of career with victory at Nairobi City Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6, 2025 – Benson Murkomen pulled out all stops to win the men’s 42km at the fourth edition of the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday morning.

The 30-year-old clocked 2:08:36 to claim top honour, ahead of Justus Limo (2:08:42) and Albert Kangogo (2:09:06) who came second and third respectively.

The winner was in cloud nine, having waited for so long for the first-ever win of his career.

“I am very happy to have won here today because this is something I have wanted for so long. I competed in this race in 2022 but things didn’t go well for me because I finished eighth. However, I was always determined to make things right and today I have done it,” Murkomen said.

The Iten-based runner had to be calculative on a cold Sunday morning during which he also had to be wary of an elite competition keen on the top prize as he was.

He showed nerves of steel to stave off the challenge of Limo who was always lurking in readiness to pounce on any slip up by Murkomen.

However, the winner did just enough to collect his first win, along with Ksh 3.5 million for all his troubles.

“This is a very nice bounty that will go a long way in elevating my life and that of my family. It wasn’t an easy race and I had to be brave and determined at the same time…not to lose my concentration,” Murkomen said.

It was his first race since October last year when he finished 19th at the Frankfurt Marathon, after clocking 2:16:09.

In the same year, he finished a disappointing 44th at the Sevilla Marathon in Spain, clocking 2:10:34.