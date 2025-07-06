Kipchumba holds off strong challenge to win Nairobi City Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Evans Kipchumba wins the men's 21km. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Kipchumba holds off strong challenge to win Nairobi City Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6, 2025 – Evans Kipchumba exhibited mental fortitude to win the men’s 21km at the Nairobi City Marathon in a closely fought contest on Sunday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kipchumba ran 1:01:20 for first place, outrunning Stephen Kimutai who came a close second in 1:01:21.

Nahashon Kipsang completed the podium places in third after clocking 1:01:32.

Kipchumba, who was making his maiden appearance at the competition, credited the win to proper preparations.

“This is my first time in this competition. I have been working on my finishing kick and knew the right time when I had to apply it. I am glad that everything worked out to perfection today…and even better than I imagined,” he said.

Kipchumba’s last road race was at the Standard Chartered Marathon on October 17 last year where he finished 33rd in the men’s 42km, after clocking 2:25:18.

In March last year, he was in action at the Seoul Marathon where he clocked 2:14:18 to finish 16th.

Njoki rejuvenated

Meanwhile, in the women’s 10km, Christine Njoki clocked 30:04 to cut the tape, ahead of Diana Wanza, who timed 30:31 — in what was a commanding performance by the winner.

Phena Yego came a close third, clocking 30:35.

Njoki said the win was the perfect launchpad for her pursuit of a place in the national team for the World Championships in Tokyo — set for September.

“My aim is to represent Kenya in the women’s 10,000m in Tokyo. Going by the performance today, I am confident I can make the team at the national trials,” she said.

The national trials are set for July 22 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020