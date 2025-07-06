Kipchumba holds off strong challenge to win Nairobi City Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6, 2025 – Evans Kipchumba exhibited mental fortitude to win the men’s 21km at the Nairobi City Marathon in a closely fought contest on Sunday morning.

Kipchumba ran 1:01:20 for first place, outrunning Stephen Kimutai who came a close second in 1:01:21.

Nahashon Kipsang completed the podium places in third after clocking 1:01:32.

Kipchumba, who was making his maiden appearance at the competition, credited the win to proper preparations.

“This is my first time in this competition. I have been working on my finishing kick and knew the right time when I had to apply it. I am glad that everything worked out to perfection today…and even better than I imagined,” he said.

Kipchumba’s last road race was at the Standard Chartered Marathon on October 17 last year where he finished 33rd in the men’s 42km, after clocking 2:25:18.

In March last year, he was in action at the Seoul Marathon where he clocked 2:14:18 to finish 16th.

Njoki rejuvenated

Meanwhile, in the women’s 10km, Christine Njoki clocked 30:04 to cut the tape, ahead of Diana Wanza, who timed 30:31 — in what was a commanding performance by the winner.

Phena Yego came a close third, clocking 30:35.

Njoki said the win was the perfect launchpad for her pursuit of a place in the national team for the World Championships in Tokyo — set for September.

“My aim is to represent Kenya in the women’s 10,000m in Tokyo. Going by the performance today, I am confident I can make the team at the national trials,” she said.

The national trials are set for July 22 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.