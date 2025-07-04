Spotika Unleashes Africa’s Smartest Betting Platform - Capital Sports
Sports

Spotika Unleashes Africa’s Smartest Betting Platform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Kenyan betting firm Spotika, is back in operation and this time with a vengeance, since it now arrives with Southeast Asian firepower.

The company has now formally re-launched anchored by an investment from serial Thai tech founder L. Arunwanich, with a track record of building high-performance platforms in gaming, fintech, and digital infrastructure across Asia and the Middle East.

This is Spotika’s second arrival, its transformation from home bookmaker to full-fledged, technology-led digital games, crafted specifically for African punters.

Spotika’s rebirth sees a completely a new systems overhaul.

Powered by enterprise-class technology, the fresh website will deliver instant payouts, AI-driven verification and fraud protection, seamless mobile betting, even at low data speeds, live odds modeling and dynamic in-play markets as well as 99.99% uptime with real-time wallet sync.

“We have created a system for the new African sports fan – fast, transparent, and mobile-first,” said George Abbey, the company’s Head of Technology.

Spotika has broken away from its previous operations under new management. The company has cut loose from former ownership, removed all outstanding past brand and contractual obligations, voluntarily ceased influencer and mass advertising and fully aligned with BCLB and KFCB regulations.

“We’re not just compliant — we’re setting the new standard,” said a Spotika executive. “We believe in doing things the right way from the ground up.”

Spotika’s relaunch also comes with a major push toward Smarter, Safer Betting for responsible gaming including self-exclusion and deposit limits, fully transparent bonus and promotion policies as well as targeted incentives designed with player protection in mind, just to mention but a few.

All this is in sync with fresh regulatory pressure to sanitize the sports betting landscape in Kenya and curb risky gambling habits particularly among young people.

With its platforms live in Kenya, Spotika is now looking to expand into Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda by the end of 2025. The firm wants to create an East African network of compliant, competitive, and scalable betting sites, all driven by cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

This isn’t a hype play,” the executive said. “It’s a tech-led, long-term approach based on discipline and data not just odds and offers.”

With cutting-edge tech, a courageous investor, and a compliance-first strategy, Spotika is targeting a leadership position in the African sports betting industry with an all new website on https://www.spotika.com/ .

