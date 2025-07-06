Musiala suffers broken leg and dislocated ankle

LONDON, England, July 6, 2025 – Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala will be out for a “long period” after suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle during Saturday’s World Cup Club defeat by Paris St-Germain.

The 22-year-old was injured in the first half when he was caught by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma while chasing down a ball near the byeline.

Musiala, who screamed in agony as he clutched his left ankle, covered his face with his shirt when he was taken off on a stretcher.

The attacking midfielder was taken to hospital for assessment and has now flown back to Munich for surgery.

“This serious injury and the long absence are a real shock for Jamal and all of us. This hits FC Bayern hard,” said Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl.

“Everyone knows how immensely important Jamal is for our game and what a central role he plays for our team. Furthermore, the human impact is incredibly bitter; we all feel for him: Jamal has just recovered from an injury and will now be out for another long period.

“He will get everything he needs from us. We will support him intensively and be by his side, and we are already looking forward to him being back on the pitch.”

Donnarumma averted his eyes after looking over at Musiala’s injury, while Bayern’s players were distraught as the Germany international was attended to by club physios.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer called Donnarumma’s challenge “risky” and criticised the Italy international’s conduct.

“You just accept that your opponent might get injured. It could even be a team-mate,” said Neuer.

“So I went over to him and said: ‘Don’t you want’ – because it was half-time anyway – ‘don’t you want to go over there? Jamal is lying there, he’ll probably stay in the hospital, he has a serious injury, and I think it’s only right to go over there out of respect and wish him well and just say a little sorry.’

“After that, he went over to Jamal. Fairness is always important, and I would have reacted differently.”

Following the match, Donnarumma said “all my prayers and well wishes are with you Jamal” in a social media post.