PSG outclass Bayern Munich to reach last four of Club World Cup

ATLANTA, United States, July 5, 2025 – Paris St-Germain edged past Bayern Munich to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals in a game overshadowed by a serious-looking ankle injury to Jamal Musiala and featured two red cards for the French side.

Desire Doue, who scored twice in PSG’s Champions League final win over Inter Milan, sent a 78th-minute low, left-footed drive into the corner for the opening goal.

And despite having Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez sent off, Ousmane Dembele added a second in injury-time to set up a last-four date with Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

At the end of an entertaining but goalless first half in Atlanta, Musiala – making his first start of the tournament after recovering from injury – was caught by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma while chasing down Michael Olise’s loose pass near the byeline.

Germany international Musiala emerged clutching his left ankle, while a distraught Donnarumma had to avert his gaze as the Bayern physios rushed on to the pitch.

Dayot Upamecano had a header ruled out for offside moments earlier for Bayern, while their keeper Manuel Neuer made an outstanding stop to deny Bradley Barcola early in the second half.

Four minutes after Doue’s strike, PSG had defender Pacho dismissed for a high lunge on Leon Goretzka, while full-back Hernandez was also given his marching orders in added time for catching Raphael Guerreiro.

England captain Harry Kane also had an effort ruled out for offside, while the video assistant referee (VAR) overturned a penalty in favour of Bayern just before the end.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially penalised Nuno Mendes for a high challenge on Thomas Muller but, after reviewing the incident on his pitchside monitor, the Englishman overturned his initial decision.

The result meant 35-year-old forward Muller, who replaced Kingsley Coman with 10 minutes remaining, had played his last Bayern game after a trophy-laden 17-year career with his boyhood club.

What’s the main talking point?

Musiala’s injury brought a sour end to an absorbing first half in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old had scored 21 goals in 43 Bayern appearances in 2024-25 – including a hat-trick in their 10-0 victory over Auckland City in their Club World Cup opener – but now looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Ultimately, it was another of the game’s outstanding young players who set PSG on their way to victory, as the 20-year-old Doue wrongfooted Neuer after cutting on to his left foot from the right flank.

In an astonishing end to an enthralling contest, Kane had a header ruled out for offside and Pacho and Hernandez were dismissed before Dembele – who also struck the crossbar late in the second half – swept home PSG’s second goal.

Who stood out?

Saturday’s contest seemed destined for extra-time before Doue’s strike, after Neuer and Donnarumma had made several fine stops either side of half-time to keep the score level.

Donnarumma stuck out a strong right hand to deny Olise shortly before the half-hour mark, before diving at full stretch to prevent Aleksandar Pavlovic’s attempted cross from sneaking inside the far post.

At the other end, Neuer pulled off an outstanding one-handed stop to thwart Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the interval, but his save to thwart Barcola in a one-v-one early in the second half was arguably even better.

The veteran German stopper’s stray pass nearly gifted Dembele a goal with 17 minutes remaining, but there was little the 39-year-old could do about Doue or Dembele’s finishes.

The standout stats

PSG’s victory ended Bayern’s four-match winning run over the current European Champions.

Doue’s effort was the first goal PSG have scored against the German side since Kylian Mbappe’s effort in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2021.

PSG have won nine of their past 10 matches across all competitions, and also kept six clean sheets in their last seven competitive matches.

What’s next for these teams?

PSG will face Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the last four at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, 9 July, kicking off at 20:00 BST.

Bayern begin the new domestic campaign against Stuttgart in the German Supercup on Saturday, 16 August.