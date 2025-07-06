How former world record holder helped Jepkemboi win Nairobi City Marathon - Capital Sports
Nelvin Jepkemboi wins the women's 21km at Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

How former world record holder helped Jepkemboi win Nairobi City Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6, 2025 – Kenyan runner Nelvin Jepkemboi has credited former marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei for aiding her victory at the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday morning.

The Lille 10km champion is Kosgei’s training mate and admits the two-time Chicago Marathon helped her prepare for Sunday’s race.

“She has been a huge role model for me in the run-up to today’s race. I thank her for encouraging me throughout my preparations for the competition. I have been preparing well for this particular race,” Jepkemboi said.

She clocked 1:09:25 for the win in the women’s half marathon, crossing the finish line ahead of Milicent Jelimo who ran 1:09:36 to claim second place — in a cutthroat dash to the end.

Emily Chebet finished third after clocking 1:10:19.

It was Jepkemboi’s debut in the half marathon, the result of which has whetted her appetite to transition fully to the race.

“This was my first ever half marathon race and I am so elated that it turned out way beyond my expectations. I believe that if I continue with the same hard work…or even intensify…I can enjoy much more success in the 21km in the years to come,” she said.

Jepkemboi received a prize money of Ksh 150,000, Jelimo pocketing Ksh 80,000 as Chebet went home Ksh 50,000 richer.

