L-R Absa Managing Director Jeremy Awori presents a cheque to Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Tournament Director, Patrick Obath

Golf

Absa Bank credits Ksh 30mn to Magical Kenya Open and Savannah Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The Magical Kenya Open and Kenya Savanna Classic golf tournaments have received Ksh30 million Absa Bank Kenya sponsorship.

The Magical Kenya Open and the Kenya Savannah Classic will take place at the Karen Country Club from March 18 to 21 and the 26 to 28 respectively. The two tournaments are part of the prestigious European Tour Race to Dubai Series.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, Absa Bank Managing Director Jeremy Awori said, “As Absa Kenya, we are proud to be part of these two historic golf tournaments that will not only help spotlight the best players in the game but also give us an opportunity to partner with local Pros and help them bring their possibilities to life.”

“With the challenges that we have all faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important for us to come in as a partner for this golf tournament that has been associated with us for the past 13 years.’’

“As a bank, we appreciate the tenacity, hard work and resilience that goes into the preparation for such a tournament, and how difficult this must have been during a pandemic. This is what we call the Africanacity Spirit – the distinct ability to always find ingenious ways to get things done despite the challenges we face. We are excited to be part of this year’s Magical Kenya Open & Kenya Savannah Classic tournaments as it also presents us with a unique opportunity to showcase Kenya as a sporting and a tourism destination,” added Jeremy.

Apart from being the Official Banking Partner for the tournaments, Absa’s sponsorship also includes support of our local golfers, to ensure that they all the necessary requirements to effectively compete against renowned golfers from across the world.

  • Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director signing the cheque to the Magical Kenya Open Sponsorship

Speaking at the event, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, said,

“Absa Bank Kenya remains a pivotal partner for the Magical Kenya Open; their continued support is a clear indication of their commitment to the growth and development of the sport of golf in the country. As the bank embarks on its growth agenda under the new brand, it is our belief that we will continue working together to make the tournament an even bigger attraction.”

Apart from the Pros sponsorship throughout the Magical Kenya Open and Kenya Safari Classic, the bank has also organised virtual and physical golf clinics where top professionals will be sharing golf tips after the tournament. This is in a bid to cultivate interest in the sport among upcoming golfers as well as encourage them to stay active during this period.

Absa Bank Kenya has been the title sponsor for the Kenya Open tournament for the past 12 years, and in collaboration with the Kenya Open Golf Limited has helped grow the profile and stature of the Kenya Open tournament, transforming it into a great asset, not just for the golfing fraternity but also for the country.

