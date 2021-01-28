Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Holders Morocco vs Zambia highlight CHAN quarters line-up

Published

LIMBE, Cameroon, Jan 28 – The line-up for the quarterfinals of African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon is complete with Guinea and Zambia completing the slots.

The countries to play in the last eight of the tournament were known after the conclusion of the group phase of the competition with the final two matches in Group D

Guinea joined after holding Tanzania to a 2-2 in Douala to top the group with five points, on goal difference from Zambia who had a goalless draw with Namibia in Limbe to finish second in the group.

The two countries will join title holders Morocco, Mali, Congo, Rwanda, Cameroon and DR Congo as teams to play in the quarterfinals.

This comes after the conclusion of the group phase of the competition is designed exclusively for home-based players.

There will be two rest days before the tournament resumes at the various venues.

The quarter-final will start on Saturday when Mali play Congo in Yaounde while DR Congo take on hosts Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

On Sunday, Morocco will take on Zambia in Douala at the Reunification Stadium while Guinea and Rwanda clash at the Limbe Stadium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved