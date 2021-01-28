Holders Morocco vs Zambia highlight CHAN quarters line-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIMBE, Cameroon, Jan 28 – The line-up for the quarterfinals of African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon is complete with Guinea and Zambia completing the slots.

The countries to play in the last eight of the tournament were known after the conclusion of the group phase of the competition with the final two matches in Group D

Guinea joined after holding Tanzania to a 2-2 in Douala to top the group with five points, on goal difference from Zambia who had a goalless draw with Namibia in Limbe to finish second in the group.

The two countries will join title holders Morocco, Mali, Congo, Rwanda, Cameroon and DR Congo as teams to play in the quarterfinals.

This comes after the conclusion of the group phase of the competition is designed exclusively for home-based players.

There will be two rest days before the tournament resumes at the various venues.

The quarter-final will start on Saturday when Mali play Congo in Yaounde while DR Congo take on hosts Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

On Sunday, Morocco will take on Zambia in Douala at the Reunification Stadium while Guinea and Rwanda clash at the Limbe Stadium.