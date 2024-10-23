Wilshere appointed Norwich first-team coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23 – Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Norwich City as a coach with the first team.

The 32-year-old moves to Carrow Road from the role of Arsenal’s Under-18 manager, which he began after ending his playing career.

There had been a vacancy in head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup’s backroom team since Narcis Pelach left last month to become Stoke head coach.

“It is a fantastic opportunity at a very impressive club, and one which has come at the right time to progress my coaching career within a first-team environment,” Wilshere said.

“I’ve heard a lot about the environment around the club, and the facilities at the training centre are first class.”

Wilshere retired from playing in 2022 aged 30 and knows Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper from the latter’s time as Arsenal’s loans manager.

“His passion for coaching, and football more broadly, is huge, and he has a natural ability to connect with people,” Knapper told the club’s website.

“That, combined with his desire to push and develop both himself and those around him, are key attributes we look forward to harnessing.

“In our view, he is one of the brightest and most exciting young coaches in the country.”

Wilshere was first linked with Norwich last week and speaking before Tuesday’s game at Preston, Thorup said it was important to attract people of high calibre.

“We are about to build something special, and an environment and a culture and way of playing that is exciting, so people want to be here,” the Dane told BBC Radio Norfolk.

“And people from outside look at the people here and that’s a good connection to have because it creates some interest and it creates some excitement and that’s what we want.”

Norwich remain seventh in the Championship following their 2-2 draw at Deepdale, just one point outside the play-off places.

They are next in action on Sunday with a home game against Middlesbrough.