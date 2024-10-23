Harambee Starlets fall to Taipei at Turkish invitational tourney - Capital Sports
Harambee Starlets players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Harambee Starlets fall to Taipei at Turkish invitational tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23 – The national women’s football team lost 1-0 to Chinese Taipei in their first match of the Pink Ladies Cup at the Emirhan Stadium in Turkey on Wednesday afternoon.

Starlets fell behind in the 18th minute after custodian Annedy Kundu’s poorly-taken goalkick landed at the feet of an opponent in the Kenyan half.

Coach Beldine Odemba’s charges, however, improved after the restart, knitting neat passes in the middle of the park and piling pressure on their opponents.

Lorna Nyabuto’s shot in the 56th minute sailed over the bar after pouncing on a loose ball in Taipei’s danger area.

Fasila Adhiambo had Kenya’s best chance of an equaliser soon after, firing over with only the keeper to beat after latching onto a through pass by Elizabeth Mutukiza in 62nd minute.

Mutukiza was next to fluff her lines, misfiring 10 minutes later as Starlets upped the ante.

Despite their continuous pressure, their opponents held resolutely to the end to collect their fourth win in the last six matches.

Starlets next face Russia on Saturday before concluding their tour against the Philippines next Wednesday.

