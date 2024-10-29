Manchester United in talks for Sporting’s Amorim as ten Hag successor hunt starts - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Amorim, 39, is a highly regarded coach who has won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting - including their first in 19 years - since joining in 2020.

English Premiership

Manchester United in talks for Sporting’s Amorim as ten Hag successor hunt starts

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 29 – Manchester United are in talks about appointing Sporting manager Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dutchman Ten Hag was sacked on Monday following the side’s poor start to the season.

Amorim, 39, is a highly regarded coach who has won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting – including their first in 19 years – since joining in 2020.

The extent of the talks over Amorim are not known.

It is also not clear whether other alternatives remain in the frame to take the Old Trafford job.

However, Amorim is now becoming the leading candidate.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Portuguese Amorim said he was expecting a question about the Manchester United job but was not prepared to talk about it.

United have appointed Ten Hag’s assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager but have so far refused to clarify how long the Dutchman will remain in charge, or whether he will definitely be in post for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Leicester at Old Trafford.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The club has already ruled out Van Nistelrooy conducting a pre-match media conference on Tuesday. Ten Hag spoke about the EFL Cup game after Sunday’s defeat by West Ham.

Although United have spoken about the financial impact of paying compensation to Ten Hag and an incoming coach, others with a knowledge of United’s finances have suggested this will not be an insurmountable issue.

Sporting paid Amorim’s former club Braga 10m euros (£8.3m) to secure his services in 2020.

Amorim – whose contract runs until June 2026 – held talks with West Ham in April but there was no agreement and the Portuguese subsequently apologised to Sporting for holding discussions behind the club’s back.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham left Manchester United 14th in the Premier League with three wins from their opening nine matches.

They are also 21st of 36 teams in the Europa League table, having drawn their three opening fixtures.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved