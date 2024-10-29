Kenya Volleyball serve enticing investment opportunities, launch digital marketing strategy ahead of new season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29 – The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) have appealed to potential sponsors to come and support them ahead of a busy season.

Federation president Charles Nyaberi said they have a number of lucrative teams and tournaments that can provide corporates with a rich return on investment.

“We have so many products and we are inviting sponsors to take their pick. Some of the products can be combined…some of them can be stand-alone. I am not going to belabour much about our no. 1 marketable product that is Malkia Strikers (national women’s volleyball team),” Nyaberi said.

The president further divulged they are willing to come up with more tournaments tailored in accordance to the desires of potential partners.

“We have the newly introduced Kenya Cup…and as seasons come and go, we can come up with new products, some which are put together or packaged with the assistance and input of the sponsors themselves. So, you can come up as a sponsor with a tournament at the regional or national level like KCB (Kenya Commercial Bank) have taken up the playoffs whereas Kenya Pipeline recently came with the tournament to celebrate 50 years,” he said.

Nyaberi was speaking on Tuesday afternoon at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen during the launch of KVF’s new website as well as digital marketing strategy ahead of the new season.

The strategy also comprises livestreaming of matches, live-scoring and social media initiative aimed at increasing visibility of Kenyan volleyball across the country and worldwide.

Nyaberi said the strategy is the cornerstone to the growth of the game in the country.

“We want to enhance the visibility, popularity, and commercial value of volleyball in Kenya. This is only possible by building a strong brand, attracting more fans, increasing media coverage, and securing sponsorship,” the president said.

The 2024/25 season of the men and women’s league serves off on Thursday (October 31) to Sunday (November 3) at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri.