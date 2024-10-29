Kenya Volleyball serve enticing investment opportunities, launch digital marketing strategy ahead of new season - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi watches on during the launch of its digital marketing strategy and 2024/25 calendar of activities. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Kenya Volleyball serve enticing investment opportunities, launch digital marketing strategy ahead of new season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29 – The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) have appealed to potential sponsors to come and support them ahead of a busy season.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Federation president Charles Nyaberi said they have a number of lucrative teams and tournaments that can provide corporates with a rich return on investment.

“We have so many products and we are inviting sponsors to take their pick. Some of the products can be combined…some of them can be stand-alone. I am not going to belabour much about our no. 1 marketable product that is Malkia Strikers (national women’s volleyball team),” Nyaberi said.

The president further divulged they are willing to come up with more tournaments tailored in accordance to the desires of potential partners.

“We have the newly introduced Kenya Cup…and as seasons come and go, we can come up with new products, some which are put together or packaged with the assistance and input of the sponsors themselves. So, you can come up as a sponsor with a tournament at the regional or national level like KCB (Kenya Commercial Bank) have taken up the playoffs whereas Kenya Pipeline recently came with the tournament to celebrate 50 years,” he said.

Nyaberi was speaking on Tuesday afternoon at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen during the launch of KVF’s new website as well as digital marketing strategy ahead of the new season.

The strategy also comprises livestreaming of matches, live-scoring and social media initiative aimed at increasing visibility of Kenyan volleyball across the country and worldwide.

Nyaberi said the strategy is the cornerstone to the growth of the game in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We want to enhance the visibility, popularity, and commercial value of volleyball in Kenya. This is only possible by building a strong brand, attracting more fans, increasing media coverage, and securing sponsorship,” the president said.

The 2024/25 season of the men and women’s league serves off on Thursday (October 31) to Sunday (November 3) at the Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved