LeBron James and son Bronny make NBA history

LOS ANGELES, United States, October 23 – LeBron James and his son Bronny made history after they became the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The much-anticipated moment came with four minutes left of the first half of the Lakers’ 110-103 victory when the duo were introduced by coach JJ Redick.

The sold-out crowd at the Crypto.com Arena let out a huge roar when the pair stepped on to the court with the Lakers 51-35 ahead at the time.

The pair also played together earlier this month during the Lakers’ pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns.

“It’s always been family over everything,” LeBron said alongside Bronny after the game.

“I lost a lot of time because of this league so to be able to have this moment where I am working still and I can work alongside my son, it’s one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever got from the man above and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

The James double-act was watched at courtside by Ken Griffey Sr and Ken Griffey Jr, who made Major League Baseball history playing for the Seattle Mariners as father and son in 1990-1991.

Bronny, 20, ended up playing three minutes in the first half, missing both of his field-goal attempts and hauling in an offensive rebound.

LeBron collected eight points and three boards in 17 minutes of action before the break. He ended the game with 16 points in 35 minutes.

“Going up to the scorers’ table and checking in for the first time was a crazy moment I will never forget,” Bronny said.

“I’m just extremely grateful for everything. I was given an amazing opportunity to come into this league and get better every day and learn every day.”

Bronny joined the Lakers as a second-round draft pick from the University of Southern California in June.

LeBron, 39, is the NBA’s all-time record point-scorer and a four-time NBA winner.

The veteran is now in his 22nd season in the NBA and has yet to say when he plans to call time on his career.

He signed a new two-year deal with the Lakers following Bronny’s arrival at the franchise.