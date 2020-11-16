Olympic Champion Conseslus charged with defilement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Olympic and World champion Conseslus Kipruto was on Monday in a Kapsabet court charged with the offence of defilement.

Kipruto, who is a policeman, is accused of defiling a 15-year-old within Nandi County between the dates of October 20-21 this year.

“Conseslus Kipruto on the diverse dates of between 20th October and 21st October 2020 at Tironin village, Mutnot location within Nandi County intentionally and unlawfully caused his genital organ (penis) to penetrate into the genital organ (vigina) of A.C a child aged 15 years old,” the charge sheet read.

Kipruto, the two-time 3000m steeplechase World champion, who was arrested November 11, denied the charges before magistrate David Ocharo and was released on a cash bail of Ksh 200,000 awaiting hearing May 10, 2020. Olympic Champion Conseslus Kipruto appearing before a Court in Kapsabet. Photo/COURTSEY

The case was filed at Mosoriot police post by the teenager’s parents, where they alleged that their daughter, who went missing from home, was staying at the athlete’s home in Chesumei.

Upon returning home after three days, they interrogated their daughter seeking an explanation on where she had been.

The girl allegedly refused to disclose where she had been, and upon examining her phone log, it was discovered that she had been in constant communication with Kipruto.

It was then that the teenager allegedly disclosed that she had been putting up at the athlete’s home.

The girl’s parents, thereafter, filed a report at Mosoriot police post, alleging their daughter had been defiled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kipruto has not competed this season after pulling out of the season opening Diamond League after testing positive for COVID-19.