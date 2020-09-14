Connect with us

The Tom Mboya Statue in teh Nairobi CBD was a meeting point for Gor Mahia fans before and after matches. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

PHOTOS: Tom Mboya statue pulled down as K’Ogalo fans lament

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – The statue of former Trade Unionist and vocal politician Tom Mboya situated close to the Kenya National Archives in the Nairobi City Centre has been removed for renovations.

The statue had become a revered meeting point for Gor Mahia fans since it was put up nine years ago and the fans always visited and danced around the statute before and after all their matches.

This, they said was for ‘good luck’.

K’Ogalo fans decried the removal of the statue on social media, especially at a time when the return of the Kenyan Premier League is nigh.

Politicians, including Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua had promised to help renovate the statue that had been constantly vandalised and is surrounding turned into litter bins, but those promises were never fulfilled.

National Museums Director General Mzalendo Kibunjia told Nation Sport that the renovations will cost Sh4mn and it will be ready after four months.

“We received Sh4mn from the Sports Fund for renovation of the statue which was in bad shape. The pavement had been littered and the hand stolen. It has generally been vandalized by Gor Mahia fans and we had to rectify that,” said the DG, in an interview with Nation Digital.

He went on to beg Gor fans who had ‘stolen’ one of the arms of the bronze statue of the revered figure to return it.

PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

