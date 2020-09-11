Musonye, Nyamweya still missing as FKF candidates list is published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Following the deadline lapse of disputes resolution window on the nomination process which culminated August 31, Football Kenya Federation’s Electoral Board has published the final list of candidates eligible to contest elective positions at both county and national level.

Incumbent Nick Mwendwa with his running-mate Doris Petra leads the list that also includes journalist Bonface Osano, former AFC Leopards chairman Daniel Mule, football commentator Herbert Mwachiro and ex Gor Mahia CEO, Lordvick Aduda.

However, Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, former CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye and former Harambee Stars midfielder Sammy Shollei are missing in the list after failing to return their nomination papers, citing irregularities.

The Board will on Monday hold an online briefing with the candidates to give directions on the process thus far, as well as a question and answer session.

Returning officers and election officials are also set to be trained on September 17.

County elections have been slated for September 19 while national elections shall be held on October 17.