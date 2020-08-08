‘Maestro to Mister’: Italy legend Pirlo replaces Sarri as Juventus coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MILAN, Italy, Aug 8 – Former Italy and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo was Saturday named as the Italian champions’ new coach, just hours after Maurizio Sarri’s sacking.

Sarri, 61, leaves Juventus after just one season, a day after the Turin giants crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 to French club Lyon.

The 41-year-old Pirlo, who has no previous top-level coaching experience, has signed a two-year contract until June 2022.

He had recently been appointed coach of the Juventus U23 side, who play in the third division.

“Pirlo has had a legendary career as a player, winning everything from the Champions League to the World Cup in 2006,” Juventus said.

“In his four years at the centre of the Juventus midfield, Pirlo won as many league titles, a Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups.

“Today, begins a new chapter of his career in the world of football, as it was said almost a week ago: from Maestro to Mister.

“From today he will be THE coach for everyone at Juventus, as the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the first team, after having already selected him for Juventus Under 23.

“Today’s choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes.”

Pirlo began his playing career at his hometown team Brescia in 1995 and went on to play for Inter, AC Milan and Juve from 2011 before moving in 2015 for two seasons with New York City FC in the MLS.

During his four seasons with Juventus he won Serie A four times and one Italian Cup.

Capped 116 times for Italy, Pirlo was a key figure in the team that won the 2006 World Cup.

He also won two Champions Leagues and two league titles with Milan during his 22-year playing career.