Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Team Cheruiyot competing in a virtual race at the Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/Rongai Athletics Club

Sports

Non-contact sports to resume, says Health CAS Aman

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – There is a consideration to re-open sports activities in the country particularly non-contact, four months after they were banned by the government over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Wednesday during the COVID-19 daily briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said the government is working to see sports return to boost the economy.

“We have opened up in certain sector of the economy, sports contributes to our economy, it also contributes to the well being of our people and clearly we must do what we can to try and to get our sports system working again,” Aman said.

He added, “In most parts of the world, sports activities have opened up and it depends on the nature of the sport. I see no problem with non-contact sports, ours largely where we excel is in athletics and its an individual sport,  we would like to see a situation where our athletes can go out there and compete and bring fame and glory to our country. We will do what it takes to see that happen.”

However, the CAS said that contact sports that attract fans, a directive will be given in the coming days.

The said contact sports that are eagerly waiting for the decision are football (The Kenyan Premier League) that was cancelled by the Football Kenya Federation though it was contested in the Sports Dispute Tribunal, Rugby (Kenya Cup) that was postponed.  

“On the sports that draw public gathering and contact sports, those considerations whether its possible to allow without endangering the fans will be considered inline of the procedure and protocols that we have been put up in place by the Ministry of Sports,” Aman stated.

The development comes as good news to the Kenyan athletes as the country prepares to host the inaugural World Continental Tour Nairobi leg at the Nyayo National Stadium September 26.  

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has already formed a task force to see the possibility of sports return in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved