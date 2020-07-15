Non-contact sports to resume, says Health CAS Aman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – There is a consideration to re-open sports activities in the country particularly non-contact, four months after they were banned by the government over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Wednesday during the COVID-19 daily briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said the government is working to see sports return to boost the economy.

“We have opened up in certain sector of the economy, sports contributes to our economy, it also contributes to the well being of our people and clearly we must do what we can to try and to get our sports system working again,” Aman said.

He added, “In most parts of the world, sports activities have opened up and it depends on the nature of the sport. I see no problem with non-contact sports, ours largely where we excel is in athletics and its an individual sport, we would like to see a situation where our athletes can go out there and compete and bring fame and glory to our country. We will do what it takes to see that happen.”

However, the CAS said that contact sports that attract fans, a directive will be given in the coming days.

The said contact sports that are eagerly waiting for the decision are football (The Kenyan Premier League) that was cancelled by the Football Kenya Federation though it was contested in the Sports Dispute Tribunal, Rugby (Kenya Cup) that was postponed.

“On the sports that draw public gathering and contact sports, those considerations whether its possible to allow without endangering the fans will be considered inline of the procedure and protocols that we have been put up in place by the Ministry of Sports,” Aman stated.

The development comes as good news to the Kenyan athletes as the country prepares to host the inaugural World Continental Tour Nairobi leg at the Nyayo National Stadium September 26.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has already formed a task force to see the possibility of sports return in the country.