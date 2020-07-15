Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Clubs could be allowed to make up to five substitutions per game for the 2020/21 season

Football

Five substitutes rule extended for 2020/21 season

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Football teams could be allowed to continue using up to five substitutes during the 2020/21 season after the sport’s lawmakers extended a temporary solution to a congested schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said the measures were taken due to the short turnaround between the end of the 2019/20 season and start of the new campaign and the fact matches will be played in a condensed period due to a delayed start to the season.

Each individual league and international competition will have the option to decide whether to apply the new rule or stick by the pre-pandemic regulations of a maximum of three substitutes per side for a 90-minute match.

To avoid disruption to the game, each team will only have three opportunities to make substitutions, although changes made at half-time are not counted as one of those stoppages.

Despite the concerns over player welfare that has led to the rule changes, the use of five substitutes per side has been controversial.

The biggest clubs with deeper squads benefit most, leading to concerns of further widening the gap between the richest clubs and the rest.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved