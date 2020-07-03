Kipsang slapped with four year doping ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3 – Former men’s marathon World Record Holder Wilson Kipsang has been handed a four-year doping ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit over whereabouts failure.

The @WorldAthletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned long-distance runner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya for 4-years with effect from 10 January 2020 for Whereabouts Failures and Tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony.

— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) July 3, 2020

World Athletics said Kipsang had four whereabouts failures between April 2018 and May 2019. Three failures within 12 months leads to an automatic ban.

Kipsang, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, had been provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence.

