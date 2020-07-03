Connect with us

Kipsang slapped with four year doping ban

Athletics

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3 – Former men’s marathon World Record Holder Wilson Kipsang has been handed a four-year doping ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit over whereabouts failure.

World Athletics said Kipsang had four whereabouts failures between April 2018 and May 2019. Three failures within 12 months leads to an automatic ban.

Kipsang, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, had been provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence.

-More to follow-

