Napoli's players throw club President Aurelio De Laurentiis in the air as they celebrate after the Italian Cup trophy.

Football

Napoli beat Juventus on penalties to win sixth Italian Cup

Published

ROME, Italy, Jun 17Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to lift the Italian Cup for the sixth time after the score was 0-0 after 90 minutes in an empty Stadio Olimpco in Rome.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for record 13-times Italian Cup champions Juventus with Arkadiusz Milik slotting in the winner for Napoli past veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014, and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gennaro Gattuso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in December, and claimed a crown he won as a player with AC Milan.

Organisers had scrapped extra-time to minimise injuries to players as football resumes in Italy after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.

Maurizio Sarri’s side, who also lost the Italian SuperCup final last December to Lazio, now turn their focus to Serie A, which resumes this weekend with the eight-time reigning champions just one point ahead of second-placed Lazio.

Napoli are sixth in the league table as they target a return to the Champions League.

