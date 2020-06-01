Arsenal fans’ group donates to street children in Kisii

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, June 1 – The news that the English Premier League is set to resume on June 17 has sent a wave of happy smiles across the globe and especially in Kenya where the league is revered and watched by many, who were left almost desolate after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped sports across the globe.

While some have celebrated the return of the EPL in silence and others in little happy Tweets and Facebook posts, the Kenyan fans’ branch in Kisii decided to celebrate it loudly, and added on a cherry on top of the cake to feed street children, provide face masks and sanitizers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down the wheels of the economy worldwide, some of the most affected are street children.

The Arsenal Fans’ Club in Kisii hearkened to the cry, and most probably sought God’s blessings for their team as they re-start the campaign with an away trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City, by helping street kids eat, clothe and protect themselves from a possible exposure to the virus.

The Fans’ Club chair Dominic Oyori said as a family they found it wise to surprise the street children and provide them with food and clothing since no one seems to remember their plight at this difficult period. Arsenal fans in Kisii also donated face masks, branded with the team’s logo to the street children

“Everybody is affected during this period. But, think of the street children who don’t have anyone to lean their backs on. Our key role on social responsibility is to help the less privileged in the community and visiting the street kids at this time of COVID-19 is number one on the list,” Oyori stated.

Communication officer Alvin Aboki also said the fans used the opportunity to educate the street kids on the importance of adhering to government directives and guidelines to help flatten the COVID-19 infection curve.

“We will be visiting these kids and ensure they have taken in the guidelines and we shall also be providing them with masks and foodstuff. We also want to ask other agencies to play their CSR role at this period because it is difficult for everyone,” stated Aboki.

-By Rosemary Onchari

