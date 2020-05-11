Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City's Premier League game with West Ham was called off due to a severe storm on Sunday

English Premiership

Man City parent company acquires Johannah Omollo’s former club Lommel SK

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11Manchester City’s parent company has added a ninth club to its global portfolio with the purchase of Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK.

It has been reported that Lommel’s debts of £1.75 million (Sh223 million) will be wiped out by the City Football Group (CFG) as part of the deal.

CFG has full or part-ownership of clubs in three European countries, and in four other continents.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has added Lommel SK to his football empire © AFP/File / Andrew YATES

In addition to Lommel and Premier League champions Manchester City, they have stakes in New York City FC, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu and Mumbai City.

CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano said the deal would improve the chances of unearthing Belgian talent such as current and former Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.

“We are excited to welcome Lommel SK to City Football Group and to work together with the fans and the city to develop the club,” Soriano said in a statement on Monday.

“Belgium is one of Europe’s best football countries as demonstrated by the success of the national team and the development of world-class players, some of whom we know very well, like Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.

“This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent.”

City’s owners, Abu Dhabi United Group, have the majority stake in CFG, while American and Chinese organisations have also invested in the company.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

5 days ago

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

May 1, 2020

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

May 1, 2020

Athletics

Sports Fund board to meet Tuesday over cushioning of athletes

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to deliberate on proposals forwarded to...

May 3, 2020