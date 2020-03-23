You are here:

Football Football

Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar the world’s best-paid footballers

by
Football
Lionel Messi remains the best-paid footballer in the world, according to a France Football study, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar © AFP/File / LLUIS GENE

PARIS, France, Mar 23 Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar remain the three best-paid footballers in the world, according to a study by France Football magazine.

The study estimates the income of the world’s highest-paid players by adding their estimated gross salaries and income from image rights to bonuses earned last season.

As a result, the publication calculates Barcelona star Messi’s total annual income as 131 million euros (Sh15bn).

That puts the Argentine ahead of Ronaldo, with the Portuguese forward second on the list with 118 million euros (Sh13.5bn) of estimated income.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazil star Neymar, who moved to France from Barcelona for a world record transfer fee in 2017, is third on the list with total pay of 95 million euros (Sh10.8bn), way ahead of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is fourth on the list with 38.7 million euros (Sh4.4bn).

Meanwhile, according to the magazine, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone is the best-paid coach with total wages of 40.5 million euros (Sh4.6bn), way ahead of Antonio Conte at Inter Milan on 30 million euros (Sh3.4bn) and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City on 27 million euros (Sh3.1bn).

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments