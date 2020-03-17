Sports Tribunal says FKF illegally in office, asks FIFA to appoint normalisation committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sports Tribunal says FKF illegally in office, ask FIFA to appoint normalisation committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The state of Kenyan football has been thrown into a turmoil after the Sport Dispute Tribunal requested world governing body, FIFA to appoint a normalisation committee after the term of the current Football Kenya Federation (FKF) regime elapsed.

In the eagerly awaited ruling delivered on Tuesday, Sports Dispute Tribunal Chairman John Ohaga also quashed the branch elections that had earlier held, even though he upheld the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board.

In justifying the ruling, Ohaga, who made the ruling through a video conference over the spread of coronavirus concerns, said that FKF breached Sports Acts law of free and fair elections by imposing the eligibility that designed to lock out potential aspirants.

-More to follow-

