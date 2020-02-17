SportPesa announce change of its global sponsorships

5 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Hours after English Premier League side Everton FC announced they will terminate contract with main sponsor SportPesa at the end of the season, the gaming brand on Monday said the move was followed due to change of its global sponsorships in line with its new business strategy.

Everton FC, who enjoyed the sponsorship since 2017 stated that it reached to the decision after a comprehensive review by the Club of its commercial strategy in line with its vision and future growth plans.

SportPesa also confirmed that their partnership with the Racing Point F1 Team will end at the final season of 2020 and wished them well as they transform into Aston Martin Racing in 2021.

“SportPesa has decided to change some of its global sponsorships in line with its new business strategy and sponsorships approach. In light of this SportPesa will not continue with some of these partnerships after the completion of the 2019/2020 season. To this end, SportPesa will no longer be on the front of the shirt of Everton as a principal partner after the 2019/2020 season,” SportPesa said in a statement.

“In alignment with the same strategy, after an amazingly successful season with the Racing Point F1 Team, we wish them success in the 2020 competition, and we look forward to their transformation into Aston Martin Racing in 2021. We would like to thank the team and F1 for a great season working together and we would look forward to opportunities of working jointly on local activations,” the betting firm added.

It further stated; “With our European HQ located in Liverpool, we will continue to look for opportunities to get involved in different capacities.”

Kenya was a big beneficiary of the Everton, SportPesa partnership that saw Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia play at Goodison Park in 2018 before Everton visited Kenya to play Kariobangi Sharks in the historic match last year.

SportPesa who closed its operations in Kenya October, 2019, after the Kenyan government revoked their license due to tax compliance issues, the firm reaffirmed its commitment to develop sports in the grassroots.

“We remain committed to developing sports as this is deeply rooted, and is part of our core values. SportPesa will therefore continue with its local and grassroot partnerships as they are the cornerstone of our sports development strategy by evaluating these opportunities as they come and as evidenced by the continuing partnership with football clubs such as Simba and Yanga SC in Tanzania,” SportPesa said.

