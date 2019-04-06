Shimanzi, Maweni to clash in Boys Chapa Dimba Coast final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Home team Shimanzi Youth from Mombasa County came from two goals down to edge out Kaloleni United 4-3 to book a date with Malindi’s Maweni United in the boys final of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Coast Region to be played on Sunday at the Bomu Stadium under floodlights.

In the late-kick off semi-final, Maweni United thrashed Kilifi’s Matsangaoni Stars 4-1.

Kaloleni’s Simon Kazungu opened the scoring one minute after kick-off to record the fastest goal of the tournament before Sheriff Suleiman scored the second goal at 28th minute putting Kaloleni United 2-0 ahead.

Shimanzi’s Cedrique Asmani pulled one back in the 33rd minute to give his side some hopes as the first half came to the end.

On resumption, Benjamin Njenga grabbed a hat-trick in the 40th, 42nd and 47th minutes to seal the win for Shimanzi Youth.

“It was not easy for us to come from two goals down to win against Kaloleni. We encouraged each other during our first break and came back into the match to win. Team work was very essential for us we hope to win the title tomorrow,” Shimanzi Youth captain Benson Njenga said.

In the latest kick-off, Evans Ngoa hit a brace to add on Kai Ivan and Jack Kahindi goals to hand Maweni the advantage while Alex Mwalimu scored the consolation for Matsangaoni Stars.

The finals will be played on Sunday evening under floodlights with the first match set to kick-off at 6.00pm.