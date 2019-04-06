Nondies out of Kenya Cup playoffs

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – A 12-15 defeat away to Kenya Harlequin, saw Nondescript fail to qualify for the 2018/19 Kenya Cup playoffs as the final round of matches concluded on Saturday in various venues.

Nondies needed a win to sneak through after Impala lost the early kick-off to Kabras Sugar with Quins finishing third.

Elsewhere, Nakuru beat Mean Machine 26-12 to end Nondescript’s hopes.

The result meant that Nondies finished seventh with 43 points after picking one for losing with less than seven points to Quins.

Nondies have had a good season beating KCB, Impala, Top Fry Nakuru and Homeboyz (home and away) and missing playoffs comes as a big blow.

This means Impala Saracens will be in the playoffs despite losing to Kabras. Same case applies to Mwamba who lost 32-22 to Menengai Oilers.

-Blad relegate Strathmore-

Meanwhile, Strathmore Leos were relegated from the Kenya Cup after losing 0-24 to Blak Blad after 11 years in the top flight league of Kenya Rugby Union.

Leos went to matchday 16 needing five points as well as deny Blad a point. They join fellow varsity side Mean Machine in next season’s KRU Championship that also features 12 teams.

Blad ran in four tries with two of them getting converted. Blad led 14-0 at the interval through converted tries before winger Arcahdius Khwesa and Dennis Mutethia put the game out Strathmore’s reach in the second half.

Leos were promoted to the Kenya Cup back in 2008 after winning the ESS but have had a tough ride in the last few years losing head coach Mitch Ochola to Top Fry Nakuru and a number of players to their rivals.

In 2018/19 season, Leos won only two matches beating Mean Machine and Homeboyz but couldn’t do it when it mattered most.

It was the second time in three years head coach John Mbai got relegated after going down with Mean Machine in 2017.

-Kenya Cup results-

Impala 22 Kabras 32

Menengai Oilers 32 Mwamba 22

Strathmore 0 Blak Blad 24

Nondies 12 Quins 15

Homeboyz KCB

Nakuru 26 Machine 12

-By Raga House-