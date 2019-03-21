You are here:

Football Football

Ronaldo fined Sh2.3mn for mimicking Simeone celebration

by
Football
Shares
Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to fire Juventus into the quarter-finals © AFP/File / Marco BERTORELLO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Mar 21Cristiano Ronaldo was fined 20,000 euros (Sh2.3mn) by UEFA on Thursday for mimicking Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone’s crotch-grabbing celebration in Juventus’ Champions League last-16 win last week.

The 34-year-old scored a second-leg hat-trick as the Italian champions overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to progress to the quarter-finals.

He replicated Simeone’s gesture after the first game by grasping his genitals and thrusting out his groin following his tie-winning penalty.

Argentinian Simeone was also fined 20,000 euros by UEFA for his celebration, with European football’s governing body following suit in Ronaldo’s case.

“He will have seen how I did it at the Wanda Metropolitano and, like me, was trying to show his character,” Simeone said after the match.

Ronaldo, who returns to Portugal international duty after a nine-month absence later on Thursday, has scored 24 goals for Juventus since signing from Real Madrid for 100 million euros last year.

Shares

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments