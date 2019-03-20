Eldoret to host Chapa Dimba R.Valley Region

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20 – The fourth round of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Season 2 heads to Rift Valley Region this weekend with the Eldoret ASK Showground hosting the matches for both boys and girls showdown.

The games will see eight youth teams from Rift battle it out for the region’s supremacy and a chance to play in the national finals set for June in Meru County.

Solidarity boys from Transzoia will play Al Ahly from Kajiado while Narok’s White Rhino FC will take on Tumkas boys from Uasin Gishu in the boys’ semis. In the girls’ category Itigo Gils from Nandi will face Bomet Queens as Kitale Queens from Transzoia meet Nakuru West Queens.

“The teams are ready, and we are set for the weekend. We have had competitive games with a crop of new teams coming into the limelight. We expect very entertaining football over the weekend and hope the regional winners will again emerge champions in the national finals like last year,” Evans Omondi, Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift Region Coordinator said.

Regional winners will receive a cash reward of KES 200,000 each and join Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern for the national finals.

The runners-up will also pocket KES 100,000 each among other individual prizes. The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propel gifted players to the national team.

This year an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.