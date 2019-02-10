Manyatta Boys win Nyanza Chapa Dimba

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 10 – After seeing their girls counterparts eliminated, hosts Manyatta stepped up their game to crash Nyamira Springs 5-0 to be crowned the Nyanza Boys Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom champions in a final played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.



Clinton Bulimo and talisman Benson Ochieng grabbed a brace each while Denis Oyot netted the other goal to see Manyatta book a ticket to the National Finals slated for June in Meru County on top of bagging Sh200,000 prize money for the winners.

Playing in the presence of their fans who turned up in large numbers, Manyatta did not disappoint, settling in the game quickly and could have found the opener six minutes after kick-off but Nyamira had their keeper Jephter Bundi to thank for after he punching away a ferocious shot from danger man Benson Ochieng.

Manyatta’s effort did not take long before bearing fruits after Ochieng broke through the left wing to cross the ball that was punched away by Nyamira custodian but a feeble bicycle kick from defender Charles Ongori found Oyot unmarked to control the ball before smashing the ball home at the far right corner.

The goal sparked Manyatta fans, a move that motivated their team and they could have found the second when Bulimo was hacked at the edge of the box, but Oyot blazed the set-piece over.

In the 24th minute Manyatta doubled the scores from Benson Ochieng who raced from the right flank to squeeze the ball at the far post.

Manyatta were awarded a penalty in 32nd minute when star attacker Benson Ochieng was brought down by Nyamira Springs defender Frank Kibona in the box.

However, Benson Ochieng squandered the glorious chance after blasting over the bar to see the scores remain so as the teams headed to half time.

On resumption, it was Manyatta’s way with Bulimo adding a third goal in the 50th minute before completing his brace in the 74th minute.

Benson Ochieng then rounded off in style with a good display after an interchange of passes to hit home in the 88th minute and claim a brace.

-Awards-

All the award winners received Sh30,000 prize each.

Nicholas Munagwe (Manyatta United) – Best Boys Goal Keeper

Benson Ochieng (Manyatta United) – Top Scorer Boys (5 goals)

Ibrahim Ochieng (Manyatta United) – Most Valuable Player Boys